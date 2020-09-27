National What IPP office wants in output-based emergency power plan ‘We do not care how you come up with a solution as long as you meet the requirements of the system operator’ BL PREMIUM

The government’s emergency power programme will be technology agnostic, though is likely to favour fuel-based solutions, the independent power producers’ office says.

The office, which falls under the department of mineral resources & energy and energy, in August issued a request for proposals for the risk mitigation independent power producers procurement programme through which it seeks to buy 2,000MW of emergency power — almost 7% of SA’s average power demand.