What IPP office wants in output-based emergency power plan
‘We do not care how you come up with a solution as long as you meet the requirements of the system operator’
27 September 2020 - 18:10
The government’s emergency power programme will be technology agnostic, though is likely to favour fuel-based solutions, the independent power producers’ office says.
The office, which falls under the department of mineral resources & energy and energy, in August issued a request for proposals for the risk mitigation independent power producers procurement programme through which it seeks to buy 2,000MW of emergency power — almost 7% of SA’s average power demand.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now