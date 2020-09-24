World / Africa Zimbabwe’s power utility raises tariffs by 50% Debt-laden Zesa warns users that prices will be reviewed monthly BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe’s power utility on Wednesday raised electricity tariffs by 50%, as it warned of monthly hikes in line with inflation and exchange rate movements.

Power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) said it is raising the tariff to fund imports from Eskom and Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa because it is struggling to clear debts to the two neighbouring countries and unlock more exports.