Zimbabwe’s power utility raises tariffs by 50%
Debt-laden Zesa warns users that prices will be reviewed monthly
24 September 2020 - 16:54
Zimbabwe’s power utility on Wednesday raised electricity tariffs by 50%, as it warned of monthly hikes in line with inflation and exchange rate movements.
Power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) said it is raising the tariff to fund imports from Eskom and Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa because it is struggling to clear debts to the two neighbouring countries and unlock more exports.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now