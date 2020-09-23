National Travel Tourism industry says safe travel is possible and urgent ‘We need to open access as far and as quickly as possible to stimulate recovery of our travel and tourism industry’ BL PREMIUM

As the government weighs options on which overseas countries will be open for travel to and from SA and some key sources of tourists consider new measures to contain spikes in Covid-19 infections, players in the multibillion-rand industry said further travel restrictions or bans will derail any recovery.

The government has already indicated that travel within Africa will be open from October 1 in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement earlier in September that the country was moving to level 1 of the national lockdown.