Economy Tourism businesses turning to technology to survive Covid storm Companies are embracing ideas such as online virtual reality tours to bring experiences into homes and cushion them from lockdown's financial blow

The Covid-19 pandemic has fast-tracked technological innovation in SA’s tourism sector, with companies embracing new ways, such as online virtual reality tours, to bring experiences into homes.

Businesses say this is one way to cushion them from the financial blow of the lockdown, with the sector facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs.