Zuma's lawyers hint he may defy state capture inquiry Among reasons supplied for Zuma's nonattendance on dates chosen by Zondo inquiry is that he is preparing for his criminal trial

Former president Jacob Zuma looks set to refuse to attend the Zondo commission hearings in September to answer questions on his alleged state-capture role.

His lawyers hint that he may not return to the inquiry at all.