Raymond Zondo will not negotiate dates with witnesses, including Jacob Zuma The state capture commission's lawyers will apply for a subpoena on October 9 to force Zuma to appear in November

Deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken a hardline approach to requests by former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers that the inquiry into state capture “negotiate dates” with him for his next appearance.

Zondo said on Monday morning that he expects Zuma to appear before him on from November 16 to 20.