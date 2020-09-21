Raymond Zondo will not negotiate dates with witnesses, including Jacob Zuma
The state capture commission’s lawyers will apply for a subpoena on October 9 to force Zuma to appear in November
21 September 2020 - 11:31
UPDATED 21 September 2020 - 11:47
Deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken a hardline approach to requests by former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers that the inquiry into state capture “negotiate dates” with him for his next appearance.
Zondo said on Monday morning that he expects Zuma to appear before him on from November 16 to 20.
