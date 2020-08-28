National Zuma was worried about the ‘legality’ of Madonsela’s findings, lawyers tell court They stress that Jacob Zuma was not acting recklessly when he sought to challenge the constitutionality of the ‘state of capture’ report BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers insisted on Friday that their client was not acting recklessly when he sought to challenge the constitutionality of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s “state of capture” report, claiming he was worried about its legality.

Zuma’s challenge to Madonsela’s finding that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng picks the judge who will chair the commission of inquiry into state capture delayed the start of commission by more than a year.