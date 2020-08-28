Zuma was worried about the ‘legality’ of Madonsela’s findings, lawyers tell court
They stress that Jacob Zuma was not acting recklessly when he sought to challenge the constitutionality of the ‘state of capture’ report
28 August 2020 - 16:53
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers insisted on Friday that their client was not acting recklessly when he sought to challenge the constitutionality of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s “state of capture” report, claiming he was worried about its legality.
Zuma’s challenge to Madonsela’s finding that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng picks the judge who will chair the commission of inquiry into state capture delayed the start of commission by more than a year.
