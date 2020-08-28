National Zondo may force Jacob Zuma to attend state capture hearing Former president may be legally compelled to appear to answer questions about his alleged role in corruption or face the possibility of arrest for contempt BL PREMIUM

With only seven months to complete his mammoth state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has ordered Jacob Zuma to appear before him in September to answer questions about his alleged role in looting and corruption during his presidency.

Inquiry lawyers are also preparing to make an argument to Zondo that he should issue a subpoena to legally compel Zuma to appear, or face the possibility of arrest for contempt. A person found guilty of deliberately defying a subpoena can face a fine or six months in jail.