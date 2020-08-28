Zondo may force Jacob Zuma to attend state capture hearing
Former president may be legally compelled to appear to answer questions about his alleged role in corruption or face the possibility of arrest for contempt
28 August 2020 - 05:10
With only seven months to complete his mammoth state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has ordered Jacob Zuma to appear before him in September to answer questions about his alleged role in looting and corruption during his presidency.
Inquiry lawyers are also preparing to make an argument to Zondo that he should issue a subpoena to legally compel Zuma to appear, or face the possibility of arrest for contempt. A person found guilty of deliberately defying a subpoena can face a fine or six months in jail.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now