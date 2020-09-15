Parliament wants court to dismiss AfriForum expropriation challenge
National legislature has already adopted report after high court dismissed earlier bid, spokesperson says
15 September 2020 - 17:42
The court application by lobby group AfriForum — seeking a declaratory order that the adoption of the report on land expropriation without compensation is unlawful and should be set aside — has become moot, parliament says.
The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now