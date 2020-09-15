National Parliament wants court to dismiss AfriForum expropriation challenge National legislature has already adopted report after high court dismissed earlier bid, spokesperson says BL PREMIUM

The court application by lobby group AfriForum — seeking a declaratory order that the adoption of the report on land expropriation without compensation is unlawful and should be set aside — has become moot, parliament says.

The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors.