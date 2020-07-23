NEWS ANALYSIS: Public-sector wage bill: Draw the line or face ruin
Government must face down unions on pay demands of the bloated public service — for the good of the country
23 July 2020 - 18:09
The government can blame itself for the public-sector wage bill being out of control as it has been unable to draw a line in the sand for almost a decade.
The unions did their job in getting increases for their members, while state negotiators put the Treasury in a bind that it does not have the money to pay itself out of.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now