National NEWS ANALYSIS: Public-sector wage bill: Draw the line or face ruin Government must face down unions on pay demands of the bloated public service — for the good of the country BL PREMIUM

The government can blame itself for the public-sector wage bill being out of control as it has been unable to draw a line in the sand for almost a decade.

The unions did their job in getting increases for their members, while state negotiators put the Treasury in a bind that it does not have the money to pay itself out of.