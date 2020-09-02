Eskom debt climbed to R488bn at year end
Eskom is stuck in a classic debt trap in which it must borrow to repay debt, with the debt service costs including a capital payment of R31.5bn
02 September 2020 - 14:49
Eskom’s debt stood at R488bn at the end of March, an increase from R440bn at the 2019 year end, pre-audit figures presented to parliament showed on Wednesday.
A draft of a cash-flow statement was presented to the standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday.
