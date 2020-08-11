National André de Ruyter to speed up Eskom split Splitting Eskom into subsidiaries for generation, transmission and distribution is seen as key to restructuring the energy sector BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Tuesday that he hopes to revise his initial timetable for the unbundling of Eskom and accelerate the process of splitting the company into three parts.

Unbundling Eskom into standalone subsidiaries for generation, transmission and distribution is seen by the government as key to the utility overcoming its operational and financial difficulties and restructuring the energy sector.