André de Ruyter to speed up Eskom split
Splitting Eskom into subsidiaries for generation, transmission and distribution is seen as key to restructuring the energy sector
11 August 2020 - 16:48
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Tuesday that he hopes to revise his initial timetable for the unbundling of Eskom and accelerate the process of splitting the company into three parts.
Unbundling Eskom into standalone subsidiaries for generation, transmission and distribution is seen by the government as key to the utility overcoming its operational and financial difficulties and restructuring the energy sector.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now