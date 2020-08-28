National Ramaphosa was only seeking white validation when he spoke of corruption in the ANC, says Zuma The former president says the ANC has thousands of members and the overwhelming majority of them are poor not corrupt BL PREMIUM

The stakes for this weekend’s ANC national executive committee (NEC) got higher on Friday with former president Jacob Zuma accusing his successor of betraying the party’s founders and of hypocrisy.

In a hard hitting response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to party members sent out earlier this week, Zuma, in an open letter to Ramaphosa and other high-ranking ANC members, wrote on Friday that by accusing the ANC for acts committed by a few of its individual members, “you, Mr President, betray Pixley ka Isaka Seme, Sol Plaatjie, John Langalibalele Dube, Rev Rubusana, chief Albert Luthuli, Dr Alfred Xuma, Dr Moroka and all those who assembled on January 8 1912 to form this glorious movement called the ANC”.