Government wants Telkom model for SAA
The department of public enterprises has departed from its previous position that the airline should be majority state-owned
24 August 2020 - 12:34
The department of public enterprises says it wants to “maintain a certain level of presence in the ownership of the new carrier”, a departure from its previous position that SAA should be majority state-owned.
The ANC, as recently as January, reaffirmed that the state must own 50% plus one of a restructured or new SAA. However, the department is now looking to the example of Telkom as a possible model, in which direct state ownership was at 40% in March 2019, but together with the shareholding of the Public Investment Corporation (14.2%) the state sector holds a majority.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now