National Government wants Telkom model for SAA The department of public enterprises has departed from its previous position that the airline should be majority state-owned

The department of public enterprises says it wants to “maintain a certain level of presence in the ownership of the new carrier”, a departure from its previous position that SAA should be majority state-owned.

The ANC, as recently as January, reaffirmed that the state must own 50% plus one of a restructured or new SAA. However, the department is now looking to the example of Telkom as a possible model, in which direct state ownership was at 40% in March 2019, but together with the shareholding of the Public Investment Corporation (14.2%) the state sector holds a majority.