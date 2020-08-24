National Government now looks to base SAA on Telkom as model The department of public enterprises has deviated from its previous position that the airline should be majority state-owned BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises has stepped back from its position that SAA should be majority state-owned, and is now looking at the example of Telkom as a possible model for the airline.

As recently as January, the ANC reaffirmed that the state must own 50% plus one of a restructured or new SAA. However, it said in a statement on Monday that it wanted to “maintain a certain level of presence in the ownership of the new carrier”.