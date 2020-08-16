Eskom warns load-shedding may return this week

Eskom says the power supply will be severely constrained this week due to the unavailability of eight generation units and delays in its maintenance programme.

While some of the units that have broken down will be returned to service on Sunday evening and Monday “the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week”.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal and two units at Hendrina have been shut down,” the power utility on Sunday.

Eskom said the aged generation infrastructure is “unreliable and volatile”.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load-shedding.

“We urge the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

TimesLIVE