National

Eskom warns load-shedding may return this week

16 August 2020 - 20:30 Staff writer
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom says the power supply will be severely constrained this week due to the unavailability of eight generation units and delays in its maintenance programme.

While some of the units that have broken down will be returned to service on Sunday evening and Monday “the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week”.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal and two units at Hendrina have been shut down,”  the power utility on Sunday.

Eskom said the aged generation infrastructure is “unreliable and volatile”.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load-shedding.

“We urge the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

TimesLIVE

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Power cuts a bad omen as activity starts picking up

Electricity supply looks vulnerable until about November
Economy
7 hours ago

WATCH: Why the Eskom split needs to happen soon

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the plans to split the utility into three
Companies
3 days ago

Residential sector and some of SA business to feel brunt of Eskom’s court victory

Eskom will be allowed to recover an extra R69bn from consumers over the next three years
Companies
5 days ago

Board to debate more speedy Eskom split

CEO André de Ruyter says he will soon present directors with a revised timetable to open way for investment
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA moves to level 2 as alcohol and tobacco bans ...
National
2.
We are not there yet, says Mkhize on a possible ...
National
3.
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation as ...
National
4.
We are sick of this festival of documents, labour ...
National / Labour
5.
SA could move to level 2 this week to save ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus

National

Exxaro reports earnings boost from coal exports and weaker rand

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.