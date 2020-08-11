National

Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus

11 August 2020 - 09:55 karl gernetzky
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

The pension fund of state energy utility Eskom has paid out R104.3m in special bonuses as part of a Covid-19 relief effort.

Members of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund received R3,500 to  R5,425, depending on household income, at the beginning of August. Lower-income households received more.

“After much deliberation and with advice from the fund actuary, the board of trustees took a decision to grant our pensioners a one-off special bonus to the value of 50% of the bonus paid to pensioners in 2019,” said fund CEO and principal officer Linda Mateza.

“The fund has considered that the current crisis may have resulted in the reduction of disposable income in many Eskom Pension and Provident Fund pensioner households, perhaps due to a loss of livelihood of a household member, or increased cost of food and health-care items,” Mateza said.

The pension fund has more than 33,000 pensioners comprising former Eskom employees and their widows who receive a monthly pension from the Fund. It has more than R140bn in total assets under management.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

HILARY JOFFE: Eskom sees off Nersa, now it must tackle big cost items

Taking on the vested interests and the rent-seeking
Opinion
2 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Eskom’s tariff win comes with ghosts of the past

Political meddling all those years ago has come back to haunt us — at the worst time
Opinion
17 hours ago

Glencore says Eskom’s price increases threaten its smelter business and employment in SA

Ivan Glasenberg doubts  Glencore will be able to operate its smelters in SA if power utility presses ahead with price increases
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma in a tight corner over Hanekom apology
National
2.
Fewer than 10,000 businesses helped by scheme ...
National
3.
Western Cape turns heat up on government to lift ...
National
4.
WATCH: Has SA’s lockdown moved too far away from ...
National
5.
Iata wants travellers to spend less time in ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: How Eskom’s tariff victory will affect consumers

National

Eskom court victory means more pain for hard-pressed consumers

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom is elated, but court victory will hasten its demise

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.