Rights body lodges complaint with JSC about Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng had breached the judicial code of conduct in a “wilful or grossly negligent” manner over his comments on the Israel Palestine issue, human rights organisation Africa4Palestine said on Monday.

The organisation laid a complaint at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after Mogoeng aired his views on one of the most sensitive political issues in the world, in a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post in June.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Mogoeng as saying that SA's history of forgiveness and understanding should inform its approach to peacemaking. Mogoeng reportedly added that as a practising Christian he believed that those who curse Israel would themselves be cursed.

His comments caused an outcry by the ANC among others, who called on speaker Thandi Modise to talk to the chief justice.

The chief of staff in the office of the chief justice, Sello Chiloane, said a complaint has been received by the JSC and that it had been referred to the Judicial Conduct Commission for consideration.

In the complaint Africa4Palestine director Muhammed Desai said that Mogoeng had breached the judicial code of conduct as he became involved in a political controversy or activity.

Desai said that Mogoeng has also failed to recuse himself from a hate speech matter set against the backdrop of the Israel Palestine conflict in which judgment has not yet been delivered by the top court. He said the chief justice had involved himself in extrajudicial activities that were incompatible with the confidence in, and the impartiality, of judges.

Africa4Palestine submitted that if it did not amount to a breach of the code, the alternative was that the chief justice committed wilful or grossly negligent conduct.

Desai submitted that Mogoeng’s comments were especially egregious as he is head of the judiciary and sets an example for other judges to follow. He is also the custodian of the code, Desai says, and any breach of it dilutes the seriousness with which the code is expected to taken.

“Thirdly, the chief justice is the public face of the judiciary, and if the public have cause to lose confidence in his impartiality, then this undermines their confidence in the judiciary as a whole,” the complaint reads.

