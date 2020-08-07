National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Has SA’s lockdown moved too far away from reality?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the reasoning behind SA’s lockdown model

07 August 2020 - 16:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Some of the regulations instituted under the national state of disaster have tested the limits of what can be deemed rational.

Few issues have stirred as much heated and emotive debate than the banning of the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

Michael Avery talks to Nick Hudson, CEO of Sana Partners and part-time co-ordinator of Pandemic Data and Analytics for more on SA’s lockdown model

