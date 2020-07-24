Booze bans lead to bootlegging, in the US (1920s) and SA (now)

The Volstead Act, which outlawed the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages, came into force in the US a century ago. The move, which ushered in Prohibition, was ostensibly done for good reasons — to minimise the harm alcohol abuse was doing to society — but in the end all it did was strengthen the choke-hold violent criminal organisations had on American cities.

Prohibition outlawed the production, sale and consumption of booze in the US but, rather than stopping people drinking, it merely enriched criminals, drove the industry underground, removed safeguards and quality controls, and robbed the fiscus of taxes and excise duties. The hangover from this is still being felt today.

According to American historian Michael Lerner, the proponents of Prohibition expected, on top of the social good they believed banning booze would do, “sales of clothing and household goods to skyrocket. Real estate developers and landlords expected rents to rise as saloons closed and neighbourhoods improved. Chewing gum, grape juice, and soft drink companies all expected growth. Theatre producers expected new crowds as Americans looked for new ways to entertain themselves without alcohol”.

None of this came to pass. Instead, amusement and entertainment industries declined across the board; restaurants failed as they could no longer make a profit without legal liquor sales; theatre revenues fell rather than increased; and few of the other economic benefits predicted were seen.

Thousands of jobs were lost as breweries, distilleries and saloons shut while upstream and downstream industries shed workers.

Prohibition gouged a hole in tax revenues and government spending, costing the federal government $11bn in lost tax revenue (more than $140bn in today’s money) and more than $300m (now nearly $4bn) to enforce. It also saw laws being twisted as businesses explored loopholes to get around the ban.

Bootleggers bought pharmacies, because whiskey could be dispensed as medicine for a wide range of ailments, and there was a mushrooming in the number of religious leaders who were allowed to buy wine for their rituals. Fruit juices were sold with explicit lists of what “not” to do if you didn’t want to convert it into alcohol, and plans for homemade stills became readily available.