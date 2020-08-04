National Liquor industry says no legal action planned as calls for booze ban to be lifted intensify With 100,000 jobs already lost, and some liquor outlets set to lose their licences, which are linked to leases, the industry is on its knees BL PREMIUM

Liquor industry representatives have ruled out legal action, instead opting for further talks with the government as they push for the devastating ban on alcohol sales to be lifted.

“Legal action is something of a last resort and we are not considering it right now. There is conversation [with the government] and we are discussing alternatives so there will be no need for legal action,” SAB CEO Ricardo Moreira said during an alcohol industry virtual discussion attended by various stakeholders on Tuesday.