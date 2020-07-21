National Wine farmers turn to court for relief from alcohol ban There is no real prospect of abuse by drinkers at wine farms, hotels and restaurants, the group argues BL PREMIUM

Wine industry players want wine to be differentiated from other liquor products and its sale to be permitted, arguing in court papers that there is no real prospect of alcohol abuse by patrons of wine farms, restaurants and hotels — at least not “to such an extent that the health system of the country will be overburdened”.

A group of Cape wine farmers, associations and the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), an organisation that seeks to protect the rights and interests of farmers, has launched an urgent court bid to have the liquor ban, specifically on wine, lifted. The groups suggest that wine be sold only at wine farms and licensed grocery stores, and via e-commerce platforms.