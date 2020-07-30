National Latest alcohol ban is a ‘bloodbath’ for workers in the wine industry Workers are losing their jobs and livelihoods due to the ban while illicit sales are thriving BL PREMIUM

“It’s a jobs bloodbath right now. It’s quite scary!” This is how winefarm worker representative Karel Swart describes the devastating impact the ban on alcohol sales is having on rural communities in the Western Cape.

“The social impact of the ban will be devastating and will be felt for many years as more farmers go out of business as a result of the ban,” says Swart, the convener of the Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union, which represents about 3,000 winefarm workers in the Western Cape.