Latest alcohol ban is a ‘bloodbath’ for workers in the wine industry
Workers are losing their jobs and livelihoods due to the ban while illicit sales are thriving
30 July 2020 - 18:59
“It’s a jobs bloodbath right now. It’s quite scary!” This is how winefarm worker representative Karel Swart describes the devastating impact the ban on alcohol sales is having on rural communities in the Western Cape.
“The social impact of the ban will be devastating and will be felt for many years as more farmers go out of business as a result of the ban,” says Swart, the convener of the Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union, which represents about 3,000 winefarm workers in the Western Cape.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now