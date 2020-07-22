National

AfDB approves R5bn loan to SA to help fight Covid-19 pandemic

22 July 2020 - 21:53 Alexander Winning and Joe Bavier
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a roughly R5bn ($300m) loan to the government to help it fight the Covid-19 pandemic and support its budget, the bank said on Wednesday.

Africa's most industrialised economy was in deep trouble  before Covid-19 started ravaging the economy. Forecasts are now for GDP to shrink by at least 7% in 2020, and a budget deficit of around 15% of GDP.

The country has recorded the most coronavirus infections in Africa, with more than 380,000 cases. It has tested more widely.

The AfDB said in a statement that the loan was to protect lives and promote access to essential medical equipment, to protect livelihoods by preserving jobs, and to support companies in the formal and informal economy.

“SA's ability to respond to the pandemic has implications for neighbouring countries as well as the continent as a whole,” the bank said.

SA has also approached the International Monetary Fund for financial support in its fight against the coronavirus. The IMF is expected to consider its request next week.

The development bank of the Brics group of states approved a $1bn  Covid-19 loan for SA earlier in 2020.

Reuters 

Clearer plans needed to rebuild SA, says Standard Bank’s Lungisa Fuzile

The bank chief says waiting for perfect consensus will leave the economy in limbo
Economy
1 day ago

Long SA recession a grim harbinger

GDP drops for third quarter running, dragged down by mining and manufacturing
Economy
3 weeks ago

Unemployment rate rose to 30% before Covid-19 crisis hit

Using the expanded definition of unemployed, unemployment rose to 39.7% in the first quarter
National
4 weeks ago

OECD urges SA to step up structural reforms to overcome virus fallout

International body forecasts record unemployment and dire fiscal position due to pandemic
Economy
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Liquor industry pleads with Cyril Ramaphosa to ...
National
2.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat ...
National
3.
NPA hasn’t provided any evidence of racketeering ...
National
4.
Ters Covid-19 benefit extended for certain ...
National
5.
Government to impose employment equity targets on ...
National

Related Articles

What SA must give IMF

Business

New Development Bank approves $1bn loan for SA

National

SA seeks to borrow R95bn from IMF, Brics Bank and World Bank

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.