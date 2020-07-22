AfDB approves R5bn loan to SA to help fight Covid-19 pandemic

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a roughly R5bn ($300m) loan to the government to help it fight the Covid-19 pandemic and support its budget, the bank said on Wednesday.

Africa's most industrialised economy was in deep trouble before Covid-19 started ravaging the economy. Forecasts are now for GDP to shrink by at least 7% in 2020, and a budget deficit of around 15% of GDP.

The country has recorded the most coronavirus infections in Africa, with more than 380,000 cases. It has tested more widely.

The AfDB said in a statement that the loan was to protect lives and promote access to essential medical equipment, to protect livelihoods by preserving jobs, and to support companies in the formal and informal economy.

“SA's ability to respond to the pandemic has implications for neighbouring countries as well as the continent as a whole,” the bank said.

SA has also approached the International Monetary Fund for financial support in its fight against the coronavirus. The IMF is expected to consider its request next week.

The development bank of the Brics group of states approved a $1bn Covid-19 loan for SA earlier in 2020.

Reuters