DA may be too late as it backtracks on SAA case
20 July 2020 - 21:15
The DA has made an about-turn in its application to stop finance minister Tito Mboweni from appropriating funding for SAA, after it emerged in court papers that he has no plans to do so.
But the attempt to withdraw the case may be too late as the case is set down in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and it is likely that the Treasury will seek a costs order against the party.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now