National DA may be too late as it backtracks on SAA case BL PREMIUM

The DA has made an about-turn in its application to stop finance minister Tito Mboweni from appropriating funding for SAA, after it emerged in court papers that he has no plans to do so.

But the attempt to withdraw the case may be too late as the case is set down in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and it is likely that the Treasury will seek a costs order against the party.