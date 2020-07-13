National Raymond Zondo is unfit to serve as a judge, says former Prasa CEO The judge who is probing allegations of corruption at the rail agency should be impeached, says Lucky Montana BL PREMIUM

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, whose commission of inquiry is probing allegations of huge corruption at the rail agency, is unfit to serve as a judge and should face impeachment.

Zondo’s inquiry has previously come under fire from, among other people, former president Jacob Zuma, who has repeatedly questioned its impartiality and disputed whether “state capture” exists. But Montana’s “gross misconduct and/or gross incompetence” complaint against the deputy chief justice constitutes the first direct attack on Zondo himself.