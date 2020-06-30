Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell suffers cancelled wine exports due to port bottlenecks Cape Town harbour is not operating at full capacity, in part due to staff having contracted Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Distell, the maker of alcohol brands Klipdrift, Savannah and Nederburg, is losing out on export revenue due to delays at Cape Town’s port, which has led to cancelled orders.

There is congestion at the Cape Town port, which is not operating at full capacity, in part because of staff that have contracted the coronavirus. MSC, one of the largest shipping lines in the world, and Ocean Network Express have said they will no longer include the port on their main Europe line due to long delays and higher costs.