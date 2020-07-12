Booze banned in race against Covid

The cabinet also agreed to strengthen regulations on the wearing of cloth masks outside a person’s home, including making it a legal requirement for businesses and public institutions to ensure everyone in their buildings wore a face covering.

Businesses, schools and other institutions will also be required to improve ventilation to reduce the risk of airborne transmission of Covid-19.

Taxis will be permitted to carry full loads for local trips, but will have to keep their windows open to ensure adequate ventilation, he said.

Restrictions on some activities that pose little risk of transmission will be eased. Auctions will be permitted and parks will be open to the public for exercise, but family and social visits remain prohibited.

The curfew will be in place from 9pm to 4am, and will require everyone to remain at home, unless they are travelling for work or seeking emergency assistance such as medical care.

SA’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed on March 5, and after an initially slow start the country is now grappling with rapidly escalating epidemics in several provinces. Gauteng has reported a massive surge in confirmed cases in the past few weeks and by Sunday evening accounted for more than 35% of the country’s caseload, and hospitals were taking strain.

"The system is holding, but only just. It is a testament to very poor planning," said Francois Venter, head of the Ezintsha health unit at Wits and a member of health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisory committee on Covid-19. "Doctors are very stressed and ambulances don’t know where to take people. If the numbers start screaming up, we will be stress-testing beyond the capacity of the system to cope," he warned.