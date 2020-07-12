National Ramaphosa ‘deletes’ cabinet performance plan despite promise Covid-19 blamed for the failure to go ahead with president's mechanism to hold officials accountable BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not implemented an important mechanism to hold government officials to account, despite promising in his state of the nation address to sign performance agreements with cabinet ministers at the end of February.

The department of planning, monitoring & evaluation (DPME) has said the matter was “deleted” from the annual performance plan because of budget reprioritisation due to Covid-19.