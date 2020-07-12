Ramaphosa ‘deletes’ cabinet performance plan despite promise
Covid-19 blamed for the failure to go ahead with president's mechanism to hold officials accountable
12 July 2020 - 17:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not implemented an important mechanism to hold government officials to account, despite promising in his state of the nation address to sign performance agreements with cabinet ministers at the end of February.
The department of planning, monitoring & evaluation (DPME) has said the matter was “deleted” from the annual performance plan because of budget reprioritisation due to Covid-19.
