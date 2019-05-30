Longest-serving minister says goodbye to cabinet

Post-apartheid SA’s longest-serving minister Jeff Radebe will not be returning to cabinet.

“Having first served under Nelson Mandela, I am aware of the confidence and trust that was bestowed upon me as I served the people of this country,” Radebe said.

“Over the years, I have had incredible experiences and adventures, built up extraordinary collaborations which have turned into lifelong friendships, for which I am so thankful. In everything that I have done, I have tried to serve our country honourably, ethically, humbly and more importantly, justly,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his reconfigured cabinet on Wednesday night without his brother-in-law Radebe. Ramaphosa and Radebe are married to the Motsepe sisters Tshepo and Bridgette. The sisters are the siblings of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

The president merged Radebe’s former energy ministry with that of mineral resources, appointing Gwede Mantashe to head the new ministry of mineral resources & energy.