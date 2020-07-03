National BREAKING NEWS: Mogoeng wants impeachment inquiry into Hlophe The chief justice has dismissed all Hlophe’s counter-complaints against Judge Patricia Goliath on the basis that ‘none of them has merit’ BL PREMIUM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has recommended that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over allegations by his deputy Patricia Goliath that he assaulted a junior judge, used abusive language and abused his office.

Mogoeng has dismissed all Hlophe’s counter-complaints against Goliath on the basis that “none of them has merit”.