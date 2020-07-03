BREAKING NEWS: Mogoeng wants impeachment inquiry into Hlophe
The chief justice has dismissed all Hlophe’s counter-complaints against Judge Patricia Goliath on the basis that ‘none of them has merit’
03 July 2020 - 20:39
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has recommended that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe face an impeachment inquiry over allegations by his deputy Patricia Goliath that he assaulted a junior judge, used abusive language and abused his office.
Mogoeng has dismissed all Hlophe’s counter-complaints against Goliath on the basis that “none of them has merit”.
