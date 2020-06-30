Mogoeng’s basic point about fairness does not compromise the bench

The obvious question is why any reasonable person should consider so moderate a view to be indicative either of pro-Israel or anti-Palestinian bias? Moreover, have people out there forgotten that as a judge, one who — let it not be forgotten — holds the highest judicial office in the land, Mogoeng is simply stressing the importance of one of the most fundamental of legal principles, namely audi alteram partem (“hear the other side”)?

Underpinning the fairness of any judicial process is allowing all sides in a particular case an equal opportunity to have their say. This being the case, why should a simple call for even-handedness in approaching an international dispute between two peoples, especially one so notoriously fraught and complex as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, be considered to be either pro-Israel or anti-Palestinian?

While few people, even in the governing party, wish to acknowledge it, there are two sides to that conflict, and if SA indeed wishes to play any constructive part in resolving it then it surely must take all perspectives into account. It stands to reason that by uncritically adopting the standpoint of one particular side it will simply make itself irrelevant. If the chief justice cannot make so basic a point about how conflicting narratives should be adjudicated without provoking a gigantic political backlash against him, something is clearly wrong.

Another thing for which Mogoeng is being hauled over the coals concerns his asserting that, as a committed Christian, he is obligated to love Israel and to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and that indeed hatred for Israel would “only attract unprecedented curses upon our nation”. This some have interpreted as expressing a political bias based on his personal religious beliefs, but is that the case?

We do not here see the learned judge endorsing the actions of the Israeli government, still less denying the rights of the Palestinians. Rather, he would appear to have done no more than express the sincere belief that one should pray for peace in the Holy Land and approach Israel, the nation state of the Jewish people, in a spirit of love, not blind, unquestioning hatred. Of course, many people will disagree with this viewpoint, but what is so terrible about expressing it?