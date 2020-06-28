National Unions have set SAA on path to liquidation, says Pravin Gordhan BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises, which has fought to save SAA, says the rescue has been derailed by trade unions whose actions have set the airline on the path to liquidation.

At a crucial meeting of creditors on Thursday, majority trade unions Numsa, the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the SAA Pilots Association motivated, alongside several creditors, to postpone a decision on the business rescue plan until July 14. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has tried hard to persuade all parties to support the plan, going to the extent of making leadership compact with unions.