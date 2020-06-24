National NEWS ANALYSIS: Legal challenges against Covid rules spawn trust deficit with citizenry BL PREMIUM

The government is staring down the barrel of a governance and credibility crisis if more courts find that the legislation and regulations governing SA’s Covid-19 lockdown are unconstitutional.

It is fighting a number of court challenges to regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as well as challenges to sections of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), which will all affect its strategy.