National Dlamini-Zuma did not override Ramaphosa on tobacco ban, lawyer argues Marumo Moerane also insists there is no need for President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain under oath why he announced the ban would be lifted on April 23

Judgment in the first major legal challenge to the government’s controversial cigarette ban was reserved on Wednesday.

Pretoria high court judge president Dunstan Mlambo did not give a date for when the ruling would be given. He said the three judges hearing the case would e-mail the parties on an expedited basis.