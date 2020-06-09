Dlamini-Zuma ‘denied right to fair hearing’ in successful lockdown legal challenge
The government says court ruling that declared Covid-19 lockdown regulations invalid was ‘not justified’
09 June 2020 - 12:34
The government says a scathing Pretoria high court ruling that declared the Covid-19 lockdown regulations invalid was “not justified” and that co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was denied “her right to a fair hearing”.
Dlamini-Zuma’s lawyers on Monday filed an application for leave to urgently appeal the ruling given by Judge Norman Davis. He found that the regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma in respect of alert levels 4 and 3 of the lockdown “in a substantial number of instances are not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection or limiting the spread thereof”.
