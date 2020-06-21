How the constitution trips up the copyright bill
Cyril Ramaphosa sends controversial bills back to parliament out of concern that they would be unconstitutional
21 June 2020 - 18:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to parliament after raising concerns about its constitutionality.
The bill was seen by critics as a major threat to intellectual property rights, allowing companies to republish the creative work of authors and artists without needing to compensate them with fair royalties or usage fees.
