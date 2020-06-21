National How the constitution trips up the copyright bill Cyril Ramaphosa sends controversial bills back to parliament out of concern that they would be unconstitutional BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to parliament after raising concerns about its constitutionality.

The bill was seen by critics as a major threat to intellectual property rights, allowing companies to republish the creative work of authors and artists without needing to compensate them with fair royalties or usage fees.