LETTER: Copyright bill will cost SA

Duty-free access to US markets could be cut if Copyright Amendment Bill is passed

31 May 2020 - 21:24
In April the office of the US trade representative released its Special 301 Report watch list, an annual review of the state of intellectual property (IP) protection in the US’s trading partners. SA was not flagged on the watch list.

We dodged a bullet, but we’re not out of danger. The US has yet to decide on SA’s eligibility for duty-free access to US markets under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). The Copyright Amendment Bill may still cost us R34bn in duty-free exports.

Complaints about the bill triggered the review of SA’s GSP status. The government has argued that the review is premature since the president has not yet signed the bill into law — a valid argument. Until he does so there are no grounds for the US to penalise SA pre-emptively. Even so, that is no reason to continue to bet the national economy on an unconstitutional bill.

Social-distancing measures may be in place for a long time, making it harder to rebuild our economy to its pre-lockdown levels. The creative and cultural sectors, which often depend on people congregating at concerts, theatres and book launches, may feel the impact of Covid-19 long after other sectors have recovered.

The SA economy has withstood stunted growth, an unreliable power supply, state capture, capital and skills flight, high unemployment, ratings downgrades and so much more; now Covid-19.

Surely this is the moment to refer the Copyright Amendment Bill back to parliament and stop playing Russian roulette with people’s livelihoods.

Collen Dlamini 
Copyright Coalition of SA

