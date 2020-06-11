NEWS ANALYSIS: Someone must come up with the money for infrastructure projects
Attracting more finance directly into such projects has not proved to be easy, but ideas are being thrown around
11 June 2020 - 18:30
If infrastructure is to revive the economy, where will the funds come from to pay for it?
One new idea is the creation of a listed project bond, which will enable pension funds and asset managers to invest directly in projects. This could be a vehicle that invests in multiple infrastructure projects — like a real estate investment trust (Reit), which finances income-producing property development across a range of sectors.
