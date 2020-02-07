Stakeholders draw up deal to mobilise savings for Eskom bailout
Government, business and labour reach deal to commit to voluntary mobilisation of public and private savings, also for infrastructure projects
07 February 2020 - 05:10
The government, business and labour have reached an in-principle agreement to commit to the voluntary mobilisation of savings, such as pension money, to assist Eskom and to contribute, in a structured manner, to investment in other government infrastructure.
A framework document was drafted on Thursday by a joint working group for endorsement by the social partners. It is intended that the agreement will be included in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address next week.
