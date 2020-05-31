National

Reopening of schools in doubt after talks with unions and parent organisations

Angie Motshekga faced opposition from teacher unions and school governing bodies, insisting the schools were not yet ready for a partial opening

31 May 2020 - 10:46 PREGA GOVENDER, STHEMBILE CELE, JEFF WICKS and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
Minister of basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Minister of basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's plan for grades 7 and 12 to return to school Monday was stopped in its tracks on Saturday, and a return to class is unlikely.

The minister's apparent climbdown came after a week in which she faced opposition from teacher unions and school governing bodies, insisting the schools were not yet ready for a partial opening as SA moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

The new twist followed a marathon meeting between Motshekga, MECs, teacher unions and governing body associations on Saturday night. The minister is expected to make an announcement on Sunday after consulting further, says SA Democratic Teachers' Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

Opening schools: are we asking the right questions?

It is critical that we use this crisis to re-energise a broader drive to reform the education system
Features
2 days ago

South Korea quickly limits school children as coronavirus spikes

Only one in three pupils at certain schools in the Seoul metropolitan area will be allowed to physically attend school each day
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
DA wins first round in court battle around ...
National
2.
SA Covid-19 infections jump nearly 2,000 in a day
National
3.
MRC dropping probe over comments by Prof Glenda ...
National / Health
4.
Tobacco ban could see a ‘sizeable number’ of ...
National
5.
Covid-19 derails land expropriation without ...
National

Related Articles

Why it’s time to get children back to school

Opinion

WATCH: How ready are SA schools to reopen?

National

Students to fight government’s ‘unconstitutional’ Covid-19 rules in court

Features

Pedal to the metal as Covid takes toll

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.