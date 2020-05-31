Reopening of schools in doubt after talks with unions and parent organisations

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's plan for grades 7 and 12 to return to school Monday was stopped in its tracks on Saturday, and a return to class is unlikely.

The minister's apparent climbdown came after a week in which she faced opposition from teacher unions and school governing bodies, insisting the schools were not yet ready for a partial opening as SA moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

The new twist followed a marathon meeting between Motshekga, MECs, teacher unions and governing body associations on Saturday night. The minister is expected to make an announcement on Sunday after consulting further, says SA Democratic Teachers' Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi

