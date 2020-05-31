Pedal to the metal as Covid takes toll
There is increasing demand for foot operated sanitiser dispensers, spray tunnels and workplace screens
31 May 2020 - 00:00
A Cape Town stainless steel company is turning adversity into opportunity with a new product line in foot-operated hand sanitisers, among other equipment related to infection control.
Formatube specialises in custom stainless steel installation for several industrial businesses, notably in the aerospace, petrochemical and marine sectors. It was hit hard by the lockdown, which resulted in the closure of local steel mills.
