National

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How ready are SA schools to reopen?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about the state of readiness in SA’s schools

28 May 2020 - 14:48 Business Day TV
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

For parents and teachers across the country the tag-line of “Back to school” has never evoked such a mixed array of emotions. The impact of the changes being forced by Covid-19 were best summed up by the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga when she said: “The virus has forced us to re-engineer the basic education system.”

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Xolani Fakude,  secretariat officer at the SA Democratic Teachers Union; Prof Elizabeth Henning, director at the Centre for Education Practice Research at UJ’s Soweto campus; Mary Metcalfe, education expert and former Gauteng MEC for education; and Noncedo Madubedube, general secretary of Equal Education, about the state of readiness in SA’s schools

SIPHO MASEKO: People are the indispensable variable of any economy

The matrices we use to measure human development must become the centre of how we define and pursue economic success
Opinion
1 day ago

Grading government’s back-to-school plan

Given scant evidence of child-to-adult Covid-19 transmission, experts are urging a more rapid restart of schools – but trade unions are digging in ...
Features
1 week ago

Covid-19 curriculum response: focus on our early grade learners

Youngest learners will have missed out on months of foundational education and will require revision in curriculum content already covered
Opinion
6 days ago

SA worried about sending children back to school, Ipsos finds

A 16-country online survey shows that SA is not alone in its return to school — or return to work — apprehension
National
6 days ago

Eastern Cape’s e-learning initiative in jeopardy over awarding of R160m tender

The DA has laid a criminal charge against the provincial government for alleged irregularities
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Tobacco ban could see a ‘sizeable number’ of ...
National
2.
SAA rescuers and state discuss new airline
National
3.
Workers ineligible for UIF can now claim Ters ...
National
4.
Dudu Myeni ‘was a director gone rogue’, says ...
National
5.
Pension fund boss Abel Sithole to head the PIC
National

Related Articles

Not all provincial Covid-19 data is collected equally

Opinion

QE is the best way to go to quell the Covid-19 economic crisis

Opinion

MZUKISI QOBO: Confusion and conflict over Covid-19 strategy beg for cabinet ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.