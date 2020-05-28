WATCH: How ready are SA schools to reopen?

For parents and teachers across the country the tag-line of “Back to school” has never evoked such a mixed array of emotions. The impact of the changes being forced by Covid-19 were best summed up by the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga when she said: “The virus has forced us to re-engineer the basic education system.”

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Xolani Fakude, secretariat officer at the SA Democratic Teachers Union; Prof Elizabeth Henning, director at the Centre for Education Practice Research at UJ’s Soweto campus; Mary Metcalfe, education expert and former Gauteng MEC for education; and Noncedo Madubedube, general secretary of Equal Education, about the state of readiness in SA’s schools