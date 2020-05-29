Students to fight government’s ‘unconstitutional’ Covid-19 rules in court

It might seem unusual that a group of students are challenging the government in this way, not least because students don’t typically have the deep pockets required to fund legal cases.

When asked about this by the FM, the students’ lawyer, Ashley Adriaans, would not reveal more than to say: “The students have initiated this process as concerned citizens of SA. They have received enormous support from many other concerned individuals and corporates in many forms, including funding of the litigation.”

The legal challenge was originally due to be heard today, May 29, but it has been delayed and now looks likely to be heard around June 15.

Even though SA is due to shift to lockdown level 3 on Monday, Adriaans says the case will continue. “Though alert level 3 will take effect from June 1, many of our fellow South Africans are still under a ‘hard’ lockdown, and their livelihoods are being [affected] on a daily basis,” he says.

The students’ legal action follows on the heels of similar arguments made by advocates Nazeer Cassim and Erin-Dianne Richards, who wrote to Ramaphosa suggesting that the NCC wasn’t lawful as it acted without any oversight or checks on its powers. “Perhaps most unsettling is the impact that an unlawful exercise of executive power by the NCC would have on parliamentary oversight: shifting executive power from yourself and 28 ministers to yourself and 19 ministers throws the parliamentary oversight mechanisms into complete chaos,” Cassim and Richards wrote.

At the time, Cassim told News24: “You should avoid a situation where you have absolute power and absolute control. The machinery must be guided by the constitution. You can’t discard the judiciary and parliament.”

Getting noticed

The student group – which includes Tami Jackson, Duwayne Esau, Neo Mkwane, Riaan Salie, Scott Roberts and Lindo Khuzwayo – would speak to the FM only through Adriaans.

They will be encouraged by the government’s recent approach to other Covid-19 court actions, in which just the threat of a legal challenge led to rules being changed.

For example, civil rights group Dear SA attempted to have the e-commerce ban that was enacted by Patel shown to be irrational in court. But before the case got that far, Patel lifted the ban. The regulations that were subsequently gazetted by Patel quoted a paragraph word for word from the Dear SA legal letter, which led the pressure group to claim its legal challenge had worked.

Adriaans points out that Ramaphosa did not specifically cite the NCC as being behind the decision to go to stage 3, which suggests he may be aware that the body is unlawful.