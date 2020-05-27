National Momentum grows for a settlement of the Mining Charter impasse Executives talk of a fresh spirit of co-operation with the regulator as they work together on the coronavirus crisis BL PREMIUM

As executive members of the Minerals Council SA spoke glowingly of an easing of tensions between the industry and department of mineral resources & energy, hopes were raised that a legal battle over the Mining Charter could be resolved out of court.

The Mining Charter, gazetted in September 2018, was the third iteration of the document that outlines the racial transformation requirements for the industry. It contains large changes from the first two versions. The council, along with its members representing 95% of SA’s annual mineral production, have serious reservations about a number of clauses, but of particular concern is the lack of recognition of past empowerment transactions over mining rights that are being renewed or transferred in a sale.