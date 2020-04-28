NEWS ANALYSIS: State finally has a solid case against alleged Transnet looters
28 April 2020 - 05:02
For half a decade, South Africans have been exposed to a deluge of evidence that showed that almost every one of the country’s state-owned entities (SOEs) was being looted by a politically connected group of elites — at massive cost to ordinary citizens.
The leaked Gupta e-mails, former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report and the commission of inquiry it birthed, and multiple other forensic investigations, court cases and inquiries have made it clear that these parastatals were treated as bottomless cookie jars rather than viable and ethically operated businesses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now