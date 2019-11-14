Transnet tender fixed in favour of China South Rail, says former manager
Disciplinary hearing told Transnet CFO Anoj Singh tampered with terms to the advantage of Chinese corporation
14 November 2019 - 18:52
The controversial Transnet locomotives tender, awarded irregularly to a Chinese corporation, was designed to favour certain companies, a former Transnet manager said on Thursday.
Francis Callard, a former senior manager at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), was testifying at the disciplinary committee hearing of former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, who has been accused of dishonesty and negligence.
