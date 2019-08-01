Denel to target former executives for fraud, theft
Former board chair could face charges as forensic probes at cash-strapped entity wind up
01 August 2019 - 05:10
Cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel will soon start taking legal action against former executives, which could include former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Daniel Mantsha, following several forensic investigations into alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds.
Mantsha was a well-known Gupta associate and a tranche of e-mails leaked in 2017 showed how he had liaised with the controversial family when taking certain decisions at Denel.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.