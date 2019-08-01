National Denel to target former executives for fraud, theft Former board chair could face charges as forensic probes at cash-strapped entity wind up BL PREMIUM

Cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel will soon start taking legal action against former executives, which could include former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Daniel Mantsha, following several forensic investigations into alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Mantsha was a well-known Gupta associate and a tranche of e-mails leaked in 2017 showed how he had liaised with the controversial family when taking certain decisions at Denel.