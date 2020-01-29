Brian Molefe could pay back less to Eskom pension fund
The EPPF has applied to the high court to have the previous judgment against the ousted CEO enforced, but with set-offs
29 January 2020 - 15:00
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe could pay back less than the R10m he was originally ordered by the courts to return to the state-owned power utility’s pension fund.
The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) confirmed that Molefe was yet to repay the money. The fund has applied to the high court for an order that would enforce the previous judgment, but with set-offs.
