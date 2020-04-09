BREAKING NEWS: SA’s lockdown extended by another two weeks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that SA’s lockdown will be extended by two weeks.

The lockdown was implemented to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initial lockdown would have only been for 21 days, but Ramaphosa, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday evening, said SA was at the beginning of a monumental struggle and could not be complacent.

He said the decision to extend the lockdown was not taken lightly.

“This evening I stand before you to ask you to endure even longer. I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that there had been 1,934 cases of Covid-19 across SA by Thursday.